Two killed, 10 injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Janta in the Bekaa Valley resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 10 others.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that “the air force, acting on intelligence directives, conducted strikes on several Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa region, which posed a threat to Israeli territory and defense forces.”

Adraee explained that the targets included “an underground military site for developing and producing weapons, as well as infrastructure used by Hezbollah for smuggling arms across the Lebanese-Syrian border.”

This is a breaking story...