Two Syrian soldiers killed in a Turkish attack north of al-Hasakah

Shafaq News/ Two Syrian soldiers were killed and others were wounded in a Turkish attack on the countryside of Tel Tamr town, north of al-Hasakah.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Turkish forces and the Syrian opposition factions bombed, yesterday night, villages in Tel Tamr countryside for the third day in a row.

The reporter explained that the Turkish bombing included the villages of Rabe’at and Tel al-Ward, north of al-Hasakah.

Two Syrian soldiers succumbed to their wounds today morning, while three others were injured due to Turkish shelling on Umm al-Keif village.

More than six villages in the countryside of Tel Tamer, north of al-Hasakah, have been subjected to intense Turkish bombardment over the past three days, resulting in several causalities.