Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two Syrian soldiers killed in a Turkish attack north of al-Hasakah

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-05T12:55:20+0000
Two Syrian soldiers killed in a Turkish attack north of al-Hasakah

Shafaq News/ Two Syrian soldiers were killed and others were wounded in a Turkish attack on the countryside of Tel Tamr town, north of al-Hasakah.

 Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Turkish forces and the Syrian opposition factions bombed, yesterday night, villages in Tel Tamr countryside for the third day in a row.

 The reporter explained that the Turkish bombing included the villages of Rabe’at and Tel al-Ward, north of al-Hasakah.

 Two Syrian soldiers succumbed to their wounds today morning, while three others were injured due to Turkish shelling on Umm al-Keif village.

 More than six villages in the countryside of Tel Tamer, north of al-Hasakah, have been subjected to intense Turkish bombardment over the past three days, resulting in several causalities.

related

Car bomb explodes at a checkpoint in Syria’ Al-Hasakah

Date: 2020-11-27 10:31:07
Car bomb explodes at a checkpoint in Syria’ Al-Hasakah

Pro-Turkish factions bomb Tal Tamr town in Al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-01-08 10:25:16
Pro-Turkish factions bomb Tal Tamr town in Al-Hasakah

ISIS kills a Kurdish car-dealer and his partner in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-02-16 12:30:07
ISIS kills a Kurdish car-dealer and his partner in al-Hasakah

Y.A.T arrest an ISIS leader in al-Hasakah 

Date: 2021-06-04 20:33:09
Y.A.T arrest an ISIS leader in al-Hasakah 

SDF dismantle an ISIS cell in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-07-22 10:02:40
SDF dismantle an ISIS cell in al-Hasakah