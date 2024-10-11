Two Israelis killed by missile launched from Lebanon,
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Army Radio reported that two Israelis were killed by an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon, striking the settlement of Yir'on in the Upper Galilee.
Israeli
media also reported that military suspects militants have infiltrated towns
along the Upper Galilee border, urging residents to stay indoors.
The Upper
Galilee Regional Council announced the closure of Highway 90, from Eilat
Hashahar to the north, due to the ongoing security situation near Dalton Ridge.
The Upper
Galilee is a mountainous region known for its strategic importance. It lies in
the northernmost part, bordering Lebanon, and includes parts of the Galilee
Panhandle.
Hezbollah
has launched multiple attacks in the region, targeting Israeli forces,
settlements, military bases, and surveillance towers.