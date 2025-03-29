Turkiye: Jailed mayor İmamoğlu vows resistance from cell

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, jailed opposition leader Ekrem İmamoğlu sent a defiant message to supporters in Istanbul, pledging resistance after his removal as mayor and arrest on corruption and terrorism charges.

His letter, read aloud at a rally in Maltepe district, came from his high-security cell in Marmara Prison. He emphasized national unity and rejected fear, portraying his imprisonment as a symbol of resilience.

İmamoğlu also described a national awakening, citing youth and women as leading forces of resistance, which drew chants of “Rights, Law, Justice” from the crowd.

The jailed leader accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of undermining democracy and avoiding fair competition, stating, “With every move against me, Erdoğan shows that he is … afraid of his opponent.”

Parts of the address were delivered using AI-generated voice, alongside footage from past speeches displayed on large screens.

Turkish authorities have not issued any statements regarding the rally or the legal proceedings.

Despite his detention, İmamoğlu was named the Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate for the 2028 presidential election. His candidacy remains uncertain due to a pending political ban and an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Since his arrest last week, mass protests have erupted in Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities, including university campuses. Police have responded with arrests, water cannons, and street blockades to contain the unrest.