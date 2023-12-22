Turkey: Over 300 arrested on alleged ties to ISIS

Shafaq News / Turkey’s Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Friday the arrest of 304 individuals on charges of belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS".

Yerlikaya stated in a post on "X" that the operation was conducted "during a major security campaign, consisting of 34 operations, carried out by counter-terrorism units in 32 Turkish provinces."

Yesterday, Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the "neutralization of 45 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in operations inside and outside the country during the past week, including operations in northern Iraq and Syria."