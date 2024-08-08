Trump warns of imminent global conflict, proposes debates with Harris

Shafaq News/ Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump warned on Thursday of the imminent threat of a new global conflict during a campaign event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump expressed concern that "we are very close to a world war," emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He also proposed holding three televised debates with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris in September, ahead of the US presidential election on November 5.

Trump has agreed to debate on Fox News, NBC, and ABC on September 4, 10, and 25, respectively. He vowed to ensure a "peaceful transition" of power if the election is deemed "fair," addressing current President Joe Biden's doubts about his acceptance of the results.

Biden, in a CBS News interview on Wednesday, expressed uncertainty about whether Trump would concede peacefully if defeated, citing concerns over the current political climate.

The announcement of Trump’s debates comes as Harris gains ground in opinion polls and fundraising efforts, narrowing the gap with Trump amid declining support for Biden. Reports suggest Trump is frustrated with the rising Democratic momentum and media coverage.