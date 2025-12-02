Trump warns drug‑trafficking states, Colombia rejects threat

Shafaq News – Washington

Any country facilitating the trafficking of drugs into the United States could face an American strike, US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.

Speaking at a White House meeting with his administration team, Trump specifically cited cocaine smuggling from Colombia, saying that any group involved in sending drugs to the US would be “subject to attack.”

The remarks come as the United States continues what it calls anti-drug operations in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned that any US strike on his country would amount to “a declaration of war”.

In a post on X, Petro invited Trump to visit Colombia and join security forces in destroying drug‑processing sites. “Come to Colombia, Mr. Trump. I invite you to help destroy the nine laboratories we eliminate every day to prevent cocaine from reaching the United States,” he wrote.

Petro said Colombian authorities have destroyed 18,400 laboratories during his two terms “without missiles,” adding, “I will show you how a laboratory is destroyed every 40 minutes.”

He cautioned Trump against threatening Colombia’s sovereignty, saying such a stance would “awaken the tiger” and harm “two centuries of diplomatic relations.”

Petro added that his reputation had already been damaged by earlier accusations and urged US politicians not to continue on that path. He stressed that if any country has worked to prevent thousands of tons of cocaine from reaching the United States, “it is Colombia.”

Venga señor Trump a Colombia, lo invito, para que participe en la destrucción de los 9 laboratorios diarios que hacemos para que no llegue cocaína a EEUU.Sin misiles he destruido en mi gobierno 18.400 laboratorios, venga conmigo y le enseño como se destruyen, un laboratorio… https://t.co/8WOKnclDK7 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 2, 2025

Official reports indicate that US forces have carried out at least 21 strikes targeting boats alleged to be transporting drugs since September, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people.