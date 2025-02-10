Trump warns ceasefire limits, unveils Gaza proposal

Shafaq News / President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is nearing its end, following the release of Israeli hostages by the Palestinian group over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, Trump described the hostages' condition as "emaciated and weak," likening them to "Holocaust survivors," and stated, "I don't know how much longer we can tolerate this... At some point, we will lose our patience."

Regarding the hostages, Trump noted, "We have an agreement, and we know that... They are trickling out... But they are in really bad condition." The three hostages—Ohad Ben-Ami and Eliyahu Sharabi, abducted from the Be'eri settlement during the October 7, 2023 attack, and Or Levy, taken from the Nova music festival on the same day—were displayed on a Hamas stage on Saturday before being handed over to Israeli authorities. Their condition was reportedly worse than that of the eighteen hostages previously released under a ceasefire agreement reached on January 15—after a 15‑month war that led to the killing of 62,614 Palestinians—although some Palestinian prisoners released by Israel also appeared emaciated.

Trump also reiterated his commitment to acquiring and developing Gaza, suggesting that parts of the territory could be allocated to other Middle Eastern countries. "I will turn Gaza into a prime site for future development," he said, adding, "I will take care of the Palestinians and ensure that they are not killed." He further indicated that he would consider "individual cases" to allow Palestinian refugees to enter the United States.

In response, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, condemned Trump's remarks regarding the "purchase and ownership" of Gaza. In a statement, al-Rishq declared that Gaza "is not a property to be bought and sold; it is an integral part of our occupied Palestinian land" and vowed that Palestinians would oppose any attempt to displace them. He characterized Trump's comments as "absurd" and reflective of "a deep ignorance of Palestine and the region."