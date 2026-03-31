Trump urges countries seeking oil to go to the Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes on ​Iran to buy American oil and go to ‌the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said countries that can’t get jet fuel ​because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom which refused to get involved in the decapitation ​of Iran, “I have a suggestion for ​you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, ‌and ⁠Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

Addressing these countries, the US President said, "You’ll have ​to start ​learning how ⁠to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you ​anymore, just like you weren’t there ​for ⁠us,” adding, "The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

Meanwhile, War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that "the upcoming days will be decisive" in thewar with Iran."Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth claimed, adding that "American firepower is only increasing," while saying Iran's is "decreasing."

On the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth noted, "many more vessels are flowing through today than there were," stating that "if Iran is wise, it will cut a deal."