Trump to meet national security team over Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump will meet his national security team on Monday evening to discuss Iran, Axios reported, adding that Trump is leaning toward military action.

Trump views any military operation aimed at extracting Iran’s enriched nuclear material as “extremely dangerous,” the report added, revealing that Israel has urged him to deploy special forces to secure Iran’s stockpiles of Uranium.

Earlier in the day, Trump described the current ceasefire as “fragile.”

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, citing a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team, denied reports that Iran had agreed to transfer enriched nuclear materials outside the country.