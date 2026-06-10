Washington threatens new strikes on Iran ‘today’

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would strike Iran “again hard today,” a day after US forces targeted sites in southern Iran.

Speaking to reporters during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump linked the planned action to Iran’s role in the downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and urged Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington.

“We want a deal that's meaningful, we want a deal that works,” he noted, cautioning that failure to reach an agreement could prompt additional US action.

Earlier today, Trump accused Iran of passing up an opportunity to secure favorable terms, warning that it would “pay the price” for delaying talks.

US forces had struck air-defense and radar installations in southern Iran following the helicopter incident, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) characterizing the operation as a self-defense response. Tehran, however, denied any involvement.

Iran later announced a drone attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to the country's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence