Trump tariffs on Indian goods double to 50%

Shafaq News – Washington / New Delhi

A decision by US President Donald Trump to double tariffs on Indian imports took effect on Wednesday, raising duties to 50% on a wide range of products.

The measure combines a 25% penalty imposed earlier on Indian purchases of Russian oil with existing 25% tariffs on goods including apparel, gems, jewelry, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, and chemicals.

India’s Commerce Ministry said affected exporters would receive financial support and be encouraged to diversify into markets such as China, Latin America, and the Middle East. The US Customs and Border Protection agency granted a three-week exemption for shipments already en route before the deadline.

US officials highlighted steep Indian tariffs on American goods — up to 100% on cars and an average 39% on agricultural products — compared with Washington’s average 7.5% duties.

Bilateral trade in goods totaled $129B in 2024, with the US posting a $45.8B deficit. Export groups estimate the higher tariffs could hit 55% of India’s $87B in shipments to the US, opening opportunities for competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and China.