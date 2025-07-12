Trump slaps 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump announced, on Saturday, a sweeping 30% tariff on all imports from the European Union and Mexico, intensifying trade tensions.

On Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariffs would take effect on August 1, targeting all goods imported from both trading partners. In a separate letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he confirmed the hike from the previously imposed 10% to 30%, effectively tripling the duties.

The announcement comes as the EU had been pursuing a comprehensive trade agreement with Washington. Trump's move, however, is likely to derail those efforts and provoke retaliatory measures from Brussels.

Earlier this week, Trump also imposed new tariffs on several other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil, and announced a 50% duty on imported copper, citing the need to bolster US manufacturing.