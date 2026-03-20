Trump signals plan for Iran’s Kharg Island, says no rush to end war

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has a plan regarding Iran’s Kharg Island, stressing that he is not seeking to end the ongoing war at this stage.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump noted that “it would be beneficial for China and Japan to contribute to reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that the United States is weeks ahead of schedule in its military operations.

“I do not want a ceasefire,” he emphasized, calling on NATO countries to help secure the reopening of the strategic waterway. “Israel will be ready to end the war with Iran when the United States decides to do so,” Trump confirmed, saying, “We have defeated the enemy militarily, and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen at some point.”

Axios, citing four US sources, reported that Trump is considering ordering American troops to seize or blockadeIran's Kharg island, but risks 'irrevocable damage' to the global economy if he goes ahead with the move, Axios reported, citing four sources.

The sources said White House was discussing plans to occupy or blockade the island, which is Tehran's most important economic asset and the launch point of 90 per cent of its oil exports. “We've always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump,” a senior official told the outlet, adding, “I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics. But the president is going to do what's right.'

Earlier, the US announced the deployment of 5,000 marines and sailors, as well as USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, to the Middle East.