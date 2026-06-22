Trump says Hormuz fully open, rules out Iranian nuclear weapon

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and reiterated that Iran will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"We have been able to move more oil than before," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran was "doing very well" regarding the Strait of Hormuz and said progress was being made in negotiations aimed at reaching what he described as a fair and reasonable agreement with Tehran.

Trump also stressed that any Iranian funds released under a future agreement would be used exclusively to purchase food from American farmers. "If Iran misbehaves, I will do what I have to do.”

The US president further stated that he was working to resolve several international issues, including matters involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that its delegation didn’t discuss the country's nuclear program during talks with the United States in Switzerland, adding that it rejected any new commitments related to its nuclear activities.