Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump ⁠announced on ⁠Monday the US has had ‌good and productive conversations with Iran, adding that he ⁠will order the ⁠military to postpone ⁠any military ⁠strikes ⁠against Iranian power plants ‌and energy infrastructure for five more days.

posting on Truth Social, he wrote, “I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east."

He added, "I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Trump on Saturday gave Tehran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, warning that otherwise the United States would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants. In response, Tehran said it would completely shut the Strait, pledging to attacks energy facilities in Israel and the Gulf countries.