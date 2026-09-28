Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the war with Iran would be won “very soon,” while acknowledging that additional military strikes before the midterm elections are “possible.”

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he told Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup, describing nuclear deterrence as “key to the whole thing.”

Asked about Operation Economic Outcast and whether Washington was making progress through military or economic means, Trump said the United States was advancing on both fronts.

His comments came days after an Iranian missile attack injured eight US Marines aboard a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, NBC News reported on Monday, citing US officials.

The Sept. 14 attack left the Marines with smoke inhalation and possible brain injuries, although none of the injuries were considered serious, according to the officials. All eight returned to duty shortly afterward.

The vessel was not part of the US Navy fleet. The officials declined to identify its type, referring to it only as a “maritime vessel.”

According to the Pentagon’s public database, the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), 18 US service members have been killed and more than 820 wounded since the Iran conflict began on February 28.