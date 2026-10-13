Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said he did not believe Russia or China was helping Iran in its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, warning that both countries had too much to lose by supporting Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized what he described as claims by his political opponents that Moscow and Beijing were assisting Iran. “If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all.”

In July, Trump warned Russia and China against becoming involved in the conflict, saying it would be “very bad for them.” He has also previously described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as neutral in the war.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

Moscow and Beijing maintain close ties with Tehran. Russia has warned that the conflict could trigger a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, while China has condemned US attacks on Iran as a violation of its sovereignty.