Trump-dead hashtag fuels rumors after president’s absence

Shafaq News – Washington

On Saturday, the hashtag Trump-dead went viral on social media in the United States, sparking speculation about the health of President Donald Trump after three days without a public appearance.

Media outlets reported that the hashtag’s spread coincided with an unexpected outage of the official White House livestream, which displayed the message: “Stay tuned – we’ll be back live soon.”

Users searching for clues about Trump’s condition recirculated earlier photos showing unusual marks on his hand, comparing them to spots seen on Queen Elizabeth II’s hand before her death, fueling further speculation.

Earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance’s said in an interview with USA Today that he was ready to assume the presidency “in case something happens to President Trump, affirming, “I am very confident that the President of the United States is in good health and will complete the rest of his term.”