Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may seek Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s help in addressing escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask,” Trump told reporters before departing for Alaska. He did not specify what role Ankara might play or whether Washington had formally approached Turkiye.

Trump warned Yemen’s Houthi movement over the attacks, accusing the group of deliberately trying to push up oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. He said the Houthis had remained quiet following previous US strikes but had now re-emerged, probably at Iran’s behest.

The remarks followed a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people, wounded more than 300 and forced the airport to close.