Shafaq News- Baghdad

Several candidates have emerged for vacant ministerial posts in Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government, with parliament expected to vote on the nominations at a session proposed by the premier, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Safaa Al-Kinani, backed by the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), has been nominated for youth and sports minister, while Mohammed Sahib Al-Darraji, from the Services (Khadamat) Alliance, is being considered for a proposed artificial intelligence portfolio or a ministry under a new title. Ali Al-Dakhili has also been put forward for tourism minister as a compromise candidate in the political negotiations.

The Sadiqoon bloc nominated Mohammed Al-Moussawi for labor and social affairs minister, while the State of Law Coalition proposed Yasser Al-Maliki for interior minister and Haider Bahaa for higher education and scientific research minister.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominated Rebaz Hamlan for construction and housing minister.

Among Sunni political forces, names under discussion include Mohammed Tamim for deputy prime minister —a nomination that has drawn political debate— along with Nayef Al-Shammari for defense minister, Mohammed Ali Al-Nuaimi for planning minister and Zaid Ali for culture minister.

The source said the list could still change before parliament convenes, with negotiations continuing over several ministries and senior posts.

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