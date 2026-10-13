Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has proposed Thursday, October 15, 2026, for parliament to hold a session to vote on nominees for deputy prime minister posts and vacant or newly established ministries.

The proposal was outlined in an official document issued by the prime minister’s office and addressed to the parliament speaker. It cited Article 76, Paragraph Four, of Iraq’s 2005 Constitution as the basis for completing the government lineup.

According to the document, the proposed deputy prime ministers would receive no salaries or financial allocations, and no new appointments would be made to their offices.