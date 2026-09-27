Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi secured US approval for an unnamed deputy prime minister candidate who had previously faced an American veto, lawmaker Abu Turab Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Zaidi reached the understanding during his latest visit to the United States, with Washington lifting its objection after receiving unspecified guarantees from the prime minister, Al-Tamimi, a member of the Badr parliamentary bloc, said, though he did not identify the nominee or elaborate on the assurances.

Read more: Source: US objections complicate Iraqi deputy PM picks

He also maintained that the remaining vacancies in Al-Zaidi’s cabinet would be settled after the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq on Sept. 30.

On the suspension of Iranian flights, the lawmaker criticized the measure and argued that restrictions on civilian or military aviation should be imposed through the United Nations or the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)*, rather than unilaterally.

A senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News earlier on Sunday that Washington had warned Baghdad against allowing Iranian carriers to continue using Iraqi airports, adding that potential penalties could extend beyond already sanctioned airlines to airports, companies, and other entities providing landing, ground handling, refueling, or related services.

Baghdad is negotiating with Washington over possible exemptions for humanitarian and civilian travel that would allow some services to resume without exposing Iraqi airports or companies to penalties, according to the source.

On Sept. 8, the US sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets, focusing on airlines and foreign networks accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo. Iraq initially issued no nationwide suspension, although airports in Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah halted connections with Iran.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations

* ICAO is a UN agency that sets international civil aviation standards.