Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iranian VIP flight carrying six Iraqi passengers received special permission to land at Baghdad International Airport despite the suspension of air traffic between Iraq and Iran, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Flight data showed that the private service was scheduled to depart Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport at 4:30 a.m. and cross the RAGET waypoint at 5 a.m.

The source added that Iraqi aircraft had been withdrawn from Iran following the suspension.

Baghdad International Airport stopped receiving Iranian services on Sept. 23. Najaf handled 15 previously scheduled arrivals the following day before connections were halted across Iraqi airports on Sept. 25.

The restrictions followed US sanctions imposed on Sept. 8 against 36 Iran-related targets, including airlines and foreign networks accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo.

A separate senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News on Sunday that Washington had warned Baghdad against servicing sanctioned Iranian carriers, with potential penalties extending to airports and companies providing landing, ground handling, refueling, or related assistance.

Iraq is negotiating with the US over possible exemptions for humanitarian and civilian travel that could restore some connections without exposing Iraqi entities to penalties, according to the source, although Baghdad has not announced receiving such exemptions.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations