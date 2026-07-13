Trump announces "Iranian blockade" in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump reinstated on Monday the "Iranian blockade" in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would enforce the measure while keeping the strategic waterway open.

Trump said Iranian vessels and their customers would be barred from entering or leaving the Strait, while all other countries would continue to enjoy “fair” access. He added that Washington would impose a 20% charge on all cargo transiting the waterway to cover “any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World.”

The new arrangements would take effect immediately.

Earlier today, Trump said the United States was "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz from Iran and would become its "guardian.” Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, however, maintained that passage through the maritime route was "currently unfeasible" because of recent "hostile actions" by US forces, affirming that transit requests would be reviewed once "stability and calm" were restored.

Shipping data showed tanker traffic through the strategic passage had fallen over the past day to its lowest level in two months as renewed US-Iran strikes and attacks on commercial vessels heightened security concerns. Shipbroker Gibson warned that another prolonged closure of the strait would leave the world in "a much tougher spot."