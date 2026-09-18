Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach a deal with the United States as he considers whether to take further military action against Tehran, NewsNation reported on Friday.

In an exclusive phone interview with the news outlet, Trump was asked about his recent remarks that he was considering whether to “annihilate” the Iranian regime. “We’ll see what happens,” he replied.

Asked what he wants to see from Iran before making a decision, Trump indicated that Tehran is seeking an agreement.

“Right now, they want to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that he believes Iran is “losing in every way” financially and militarily.

“If the deal’s not a correct deal, then I wouldn’t even think about it,” he noted.

Trump’s comments come as the US-Iran war enters its seventh month. He has recently expressed hope that the conflict is nearing an end, while also warning that he is approaching a major decision over whether to launch another significant attack against Iran.

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