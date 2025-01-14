Trump: LA wildfire damage worse than a nuclear strike

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump stated that the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires is greater than that of a "nuclear strike."

"The situation is far worse than what you can see on television," Trump commented in an interview with Newsmax TV, adding, "I believe the damage is greater than what would have occurred if a nuclear weapon had been used."

Trump previously accused California state officials of "incompetence" in handling the deadly wildfires that erupted around Los Angeles.

At least 24 people have been killed, and more than 12,300 buildings, including celebrity homes, have been destroyed since the fires began in Los Angeles County on January 7. These fires are considered the largest in the state's history.