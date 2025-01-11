LA Fire Chief sounds alarm over budget cuts amid devastating wildfires

Shafaq News/ Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley affirmed that budget cuts have “severely” hindered the city’s ability to combat the large-scale wildfires devastating the area.

Crowley highlighted the significant decline in firefighter numbers, telling CNN, “We can no longer sustain where we are. We do not have enough firefighters… The $17 million budget cut and elimination of our civilian positions like our mechanics did, and has, and will continue to severely impact our ability to repair apparatus."

She further warned that such disasters could recur anywhere in Los Angeles without adequate funding and support. "The fire department does not function without water. When you tap a hydrant and nothing comes out of it," Kelly said, "that's a big question that needs to be answered."

Imposed Curfew

As the wildfires continue, County Sheriff Robert Luna announced a curfew for the affected areas. It will apply to evacuated zones near the Palisades and Eaton fires.

"This curfew will be strictly enforced and is being taken to enhance public safety, protect property and prevent any burglaries or looting in the area that the residents have evacuated,” he explained.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that at least 11 people have died since the fires erupted several days ago, with approximately 58,000 buildings at risk of destruction. Authorities have issued evacuation orders to 153,000 people, while an additional 166,000 have been advised to prepare for evacuation.

Wildfires Spread to New York

A fire broke out in a residential complex with over 150 apartments in the Bronx, New York, driven by strong winds of 20 to 30 mph, injuring seven people and displacing more than 200 residents.

Videos showed flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the damaged buildings.

According to the FDNY, five firefighters and two residents sustained minor injuries, with five of them transported to local hospitals for treatment.