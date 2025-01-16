LA residents refuse to evacuate, guard homes against fire and looting

Shafaq News/ As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, dozens of residents in the affected areas have defied evacuation orders, choosing to stay and defend their homes from both the flames and looters.

According to the Wall Street Journal, despite evacuation orders impacting nearly 88,000 people, around 80 residents in Altadena have remained in their homes, citing fears of looting and the inability to return if they leave. Many are enduring harsh conditions without electricity or clean water, determined to safeguard their properties.

“Like the Wild West”

Aaron Lubeley, a 53-year-old lawyer, has stayed behind to protect his neighborhood. “We do feel like we’re in the Wild West,” he told the outlet. Armed with a handgun, Lubeley patrols the area and has been living out of his car for days. “Standing guard gives me a sense of value and purpose,” he said, adding that he couldn’t bear to leave his neighbors vulnerable.

After the initial evacuation, Lubeley returned to retrieve valuables such as passports and family photos. Reflecting on the aftermath, he said, “If I had stayed and saved my house, I could have saved three of my neighbors’ [homes].”

Fires and Restrictions

The wildfires have consumed over 40,000 acres, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and claimed at least 25 lives. Law enforcement, citing risks like unstable trees and downed power lines, has enforced strict barriers around the affected neighborhoods, preventing the delivery of supplies and limiting access.

Residents like Ross Gerber, a 53-year-old wealth management executive in Pacific Palisades, have taken matters into their own hands. Gerber managed to bypass barriers to check on his property, which survived the flames but was left without electricity or clean water. Frustrated with the restrictions, he stated, “It’s our land and our neighborhood… let us in to defend it.”

Gerber and his neighbors have taken proactive measures, such as hiring a private water truck to be on standby in case the flames return. Despite increased law enforcement presence to prevent burglaries, residents have formed informal patrols, questioning unfamiliar faces. “The whole neighborhood banded together,” Gerber said, expressing distrust in the authorities’ crisis management.

Prepared for the Worst

Some residents, like EveAnna Manley, who runs an audio equipment business in Altadena, have prepared extensively. Equipped with a generator, water filters, and concrete shingles, Manley attributes her home’s survival to these measures. “My old neighbor was a prepper, and I learned from him,” she said.

While authorities, including Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, have appealed for patience, citing the ongoing search for victims and safety concerns, many residents remain unconvinced. “People just want to see what’s left of their homes,” Luna explained.