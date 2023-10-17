Tragic hospital bombing in Gaza raises death toll

Shafaq News / Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing an Israeli military spokesperson, that the army had issued warnings to evacuate al-Maamadani hospital and five other medical facilities prior to the devastating airstrikes that claimed hundreds of lives and left scores injured.

However, the Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, clarified in a statement, "Just to clarify: I did not make any statement or comment regarding al-Maamadani hospital in Gaza. All news attributed to me is propagated by Hamas's media outlets and is entirely baseless."

Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials in Gaza reported that the death toll from the airstrikes has surged to 500, with dozens more injured.