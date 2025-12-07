Tokyo slams China for 'dangerous' radar lock on jets

Shafaq News – Tokyo

Chinese fighter jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese military aircraft near Okinawa islands, Japan’s Defence Minister said on Sunday, describing the incident as “dangerous.”

“These radar illuminations went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft,” Shinjiro Koizumi posted on X, noting that Japan had lodged a protest with China over Saturday’s “regrettable” encounter.

Koizumi added that Japan would respond “resolutely and calmly” to China’s conduct in order to preserve regional peace and stability.

China has yet to comment on Japan’s claim.

The encounters near islands close to territory contested by both Japan and China mark one of the most serious run-ins between the two militaries in years. Tensions had already increased after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned last month that her country could respond to any Chinese military action against Taiwan if such action threatened Japan’s security.

Japan hosts the largest overseas concentration of US military forces, with thousands of US Marines stationed in Okinawa.