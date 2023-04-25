Thousands Fleeing Violence in Sudan Seek Refuge in South Sudan, UN Warns of Regional Conflagration

Shafaq News/ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the ongoing violence in Sudan, warning that the situation could "spread to the entire region and beyond."

During a Security Council debate on pluralism, he said that the situation in Sudan "continues to deteriorate." Guterres stressed that he is "in constant contact" with the two parties to the conflict, calling on them to defuse tensions and return to the negotiating table."

His statements come after the United Nations announced that its head of mission, Volker Berthes, would remain in Sudan despite accelerating the evacuation of foreigners.

Meanwhile, officials in the Renk region of South Sudan reported that around 10,000 refugees fled to the country from Sudan in the past few days, escaping the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

County commissioner Kak Padiet told Reuters that about 6,500 refugees crossed the border on Saturday, another 3,000 on Sunday, and more arrived on Monday.

The army commander in Renk, Dau Aturjong, said three-quarters of the arrivals are South Sudanese, and the rest are Sudanese, Eritrean, Kenyan, Ugandan, and Somali.

South Sudan hosts 800,000 refugees who have fled long-running conflicts in Sudan, which became independent in 2011.

"The local authorities and residents are assisting the new arrivals... So far, humanitarian organizations have not intervened," Atturgong told Reuters.

The situation in South Sudan has been plagued by civil war since 2013, resulting in more than two million displaced people, with an estimated 400,000 deaths.