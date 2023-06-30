The Islamic religious center Al Azhar calls on Muslims to boycott Swedish goods

Shafaq News / The largest Sunni Islamic institution, Al Azhar, invited all "Islamic and Arab peoples and people of good conscience to renew the boycott of Swedish products", to protest against the burning of the sacred book of Muslims, the Koran, which took place yesterday, June 28, in Sweden. This was reported by a press release from Al Azhar, which is based in Cairo, Egypt. Al Azhar denounced "the repetition of unacceptable violations of the Koran and the continuous provocations of the masses of Muslims from all over the world under the false banner of freedom of opinion and expression".

Al Azhar he also invited the governments of Islamic and Arab countries "to take serious and united positions towards those violations which cannot be accepted in any way, and which lead to crime and extremism towards Islamic sanctities". “Allowing the Swedish authorities to extremist terrorists to burn and tear up the Koran during the Muslim holiday is an explicit call for hostility, violence and the triggering of conflicts, and is not appropriate for any civilized or responsible country for its decisions,” he said Al Azhar.

(NOVA)