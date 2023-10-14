Tensions escalate at Lebanese borders as Hezbollah targets Israeli outposts

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah, the heavily armed Iranian-backed group in Lebanon, targeted five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border with guided missiles and mortar shells, according to a statement by the group.

The attack occurred at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) and included targeting radar sites in Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Sammaqa, Zibdin, and Ramtha.

In response, the Israeli military launched attacks inside Lebanese territory, targeting the sources of the mortar fire. During the operation, Israeli forces also targeted a cell suspected of planning to launch an anti-tank missile.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah reported the martyrdom of three of its members due to Israeli bombing and military operations.

Tensions in the region have been escalating since Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” was initiated by the Hamas movement in Gaza last Saturday.

The United States and its allies, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have warned Hezbollah and Iran against interfering in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, emphasizing the potential consequences of such actions.

In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a strong warning, stating that the resistance factions possess significant capabilities that could lead to a major crisis for the Zionist entity if they choose to respond to Israeli aggression.

In a statement, Abdollahian emphasized that the resistance leaders had conveyed to him the potential consequences of their response, suggesting that it could dramatically alter the landscape of the occupied territories.

Abdollahian specifically highlighted Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, praising his role in ensuring the security of Lebanon and the broader region.