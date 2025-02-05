Tehran responds to Trump: Our relations are based on 3 principles

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Tehran responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks about his willingness to engage in talks with Iran, emphasizing that its relations with other countries are based on three principles.

In response to a question about Trump's recent comments, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a press conference, “Tehran's policies and international relations are based on three principles: dignity, wisdom, and interest.”

"All matters, particularly relations with other countries, are guided by these principles," she added.

Earlier, during an exchange with reporters, while signing the executive order aimed at reinstating sanctions and intensifying pressure on Iran, Trump was asked about potential Iranian retaliation, including threats against his life.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated," Trump said, calling for the US government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. "I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left."

In 2020, Trump reaffirmed his stance, declaring, "As long as [he is] President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon."

Despite this tough rhetoric, Trump expressed a willingness to negotiate. "I say this to Iran, who's listening very intently, I would love to be able to make a great deal. A deal where you can get on with your lives,” he told reporters in Washington after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.