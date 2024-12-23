Tehran reaffirms support for its citizen against allegations of killing an American in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the charges against Mohammad Reza Noori for the murder of an American citizen in Iraq in 2022.

“The ministry will continue its vigorous efforts to defend and protect the rights of the Iranian citizen [Noori],” Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Issa Kamali stated to IRNA.

He also accused the US judicial system of “using unfounded and political judgments" to detain Iranian citizens”, urging governments “to respect human rights and refrain from executing the US’s unjust judicial orders”.

The comments came two days after Manhattan federal court had charged Mohammad Reza Noori with multiple terrorism and murder-related charges that carry a potential penalty of life in prison. At least one charge carries the potential for a death sentence.

Authorities stated that Noori, 36, is in custody in Iraq, where he has already been convicted by an Iraqi court for his role in Stephen Troell’s killing, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Troell, a 45-year-old Tennessee native, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Baghdad's Karrada district, a rare case of foreigner-targeted violence in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years.

Acting US Attorney Edward Y. Kim alleged that Noori orchestrated Troell’s murder in Baghdad in November 2022, AP added.

Court documents further claim that Noori celebrated the killing alongside a co-conspirator on the day of the attack and fled to Iran the same night. Before leaving Baghdad, Noori is said to have visited a religious site linked to the mourning of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.