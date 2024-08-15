Tehran keeps allies in the “dark” on retaliation strategy, CNN report says

Shafaq News/ Iran’s allies are in “dark” due to “conflicting signals” from Tehran about its plans for revenge against Israel, a CNN report said.

Recent Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut and Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran have heightened regional tensions, with Iran and Hezbollah vowing retaliation.

“Do you think I am sitting in Hezbollah’s war room?” CNN quoted one political leader with ties to the Lebanese Hezbollah.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen next. You probably know more than I do.”

Other officials in contact with Iran and Hezbollah stated they were “similarly in the dark” as to how Tehran and its allies might deliver the “severe revenge” its top military officials, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have promised.

In this context, Iranian analyst Mohammad Ali Shabani viewed the delayed response as “a tactic of psychological warfare,” stating, “It keeps the Israelis guessing while keeping the Lebanese and Iranians on high alert.”

In turn, Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, “A response to the attack in southern Beirut is inevitable.”

“God willing, our response is coming,” Nasrallah declared in one address.

“We may act alone or with the Axis of Resistance,” he said, referring to the Iran-backed factions in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, which some Israeli commentators have described as a “ring of fire” around Israel.