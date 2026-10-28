Tehran denies link to Kuwaiti assassination plot

Tehran denies link to Kuwaiti assassination plot
2026-10-28T10:25:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Kuwait

The Iranian Embassy in Kuwait on Wednesday rejected allegations that an Iranian national was involved in a plot to assassinate senior Kuwaiti officials, saying the individual had not visited the country in the past decade.

The embassy criticized the “persistent negative approach toward Iran,” dismissing repeated accusations of Iranian interference in Kuwait’s internal affairs as “weak and recycled scenarios.”

“Baseless allegations against Iranian nationals violate the principles of good neighborly relations and international law,” the Embassy statement read. It also urged regional countries to pursue responsible policies, warning that rising tensions could further deepen regional crises.

On Tuesday, a Kuwaiti court sentenced three defendants to death in a case involving espionage for Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as an alleged plot to assassinate Kuwaiti officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Fahad Al-Yousef. Eight other defendants were sentenced to five years in prison.

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