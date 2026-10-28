Shafaq News- Tehran/ Kuwait

The Iranian Embassy in Kuwait on Wednesday rejected allegations that an Iranian national was involved in a plot to assassinate senior Kuwaiti officials, saying the individual had not visited the country in the past decade.

The embassy criticized the “persistent negative approach toward Iran,” dismissing repeated accusations of Iranian interference in Kuwait’s internal affairs as “weak and recycled scenarios.”

بيان صادر عن سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في الكويت ترفض سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في الكويت رفضًا قاطعًا الادعاء الذي طرحته الحكومة الكويتية بشأن تورط أحد المواطنين الإيرانيين في مخطط لاغتيال شخصيات أو في أي عمل آخر من شأنه المساس بالأمن الوطني الكويتي، وتذكّر بأن الشخص المذكور لم يسبق له الوجود في الكويت خلال السنوات العشر الماضية. وإذ تعرب سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في الكويت عن بالغ أسفها لاستمرار النهج السلبي تجاه إيران، الذي يتجلى، من بين أمور أخرى، في تكرار سيناريوهات واهية ومستهلكة بشأن تدخل إيران في الشؤون الكويتية، فإنها تؤكد أن توجيه مثل هذه الاتهامات الباطلة إلى المواطنين الإيرانيين يتعارض مع مبدأ حسن الجوار ويخالف القوانين الدولية. وفي ظل ما تشهده منطقتنا من تداعيات خطيرة ناجمة عن العدوان العسكري الأمريكي والإسرائيلي على إيران، فإن المتوقع من دول المنطقة أن تنتهج سياسات مسؤولة وحكيمة تحول دون تفاقم الفتن المفروضة على المنطقة بأسرها. — Embassy of Iran in Kuwait (@IRAN_in_KUWAIT) October 28, 2026

“Baseless allegations against Iranian nationals violate the principles of good neighborly relations and international law,” the Embassy statement read. It also urged regional countries to pursue responsible policies, warning that rising tensions could further deepen regional crises.

On Tuesday, a Kuwaiti court sentenced three defendants to death in a case involving espionage for Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as an alleged plot to assassinate Kuwaiti officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Fahad Al-Yousef. Eight other defendants were sentenced to five years in prison.