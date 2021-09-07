Report

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-07T15:23:10+0000
Taliban announce new government for Afghanistan

Shafaq News/ The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, to be led by one of their founders and with an FBI-wanted militant as interior minister.

The government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy, a spokesman told reporters.

"We know the people of our country have been waiting for a new government," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added.

The Taliban took control of most of the country more than three weeks ago.

The announcement of the acting cabinet is a key step in the formation of a Taliban government.

Other appointments include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi as a second deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the new acting interior minister, is head of the militant group known as Haqqani Network.

Source: BBC

