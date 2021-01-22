Syrian forces killed four civilians in Hama, The Syrian Observatory said

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-22T12:16:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday four civilians were killed by rocket remnants fired by the Syrian forces in the vicinity of Hama. The Agency said the remnants fired by the Syrian air defenses killed a family of four members and injured other four in the northwestern of the city Hama. For its part, The Syrian air defenses responded early on Friday to an Israeli attack in Hama Governorate. Syrian state news agency SANA said. “At about four o’clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” state media reported citing a military source. The Israeli attack is supposed to target Iranian-backed factions and the Lebanese Hezbollah Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat. Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

