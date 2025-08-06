Syrian forces foil church bombing in Tartous

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces detained two men accused of planning to bomb a church in the countryside of Tartous province, the Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the suspects, linked to an outlawed group with alleged ties to remnants of the former regime, were intercepted while heading toward Mar Elias Maronite Church in the village of Khreibet, located in the Safita district.

عناصر الخلية الإرهابية رمزي حمود ومنذر علي، المتورطان في محاولة تنفيذ عملٍ إجرامي يستهدف كنيسة مار إلياس المارونية، أُلقي القبض عليهما من قبل وحدة المهام الخاصة في قيادة الأمن الداخلي بمحافظة طرطوس، حيث جرى توقيفهما لاستكمال التحقيقات تمهيداً لإحالتهما إلى القضاء المختص. pic.twitter.com/jBGDY20N6A — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) August 6, 2025

Authorities have launched investigations to identify additional members of the network. Officials also warned that any attempt to target places of worship would be met with a firm response.

The attempted attack follows a July bombing that struck Mar Elias Church in the Dweila’a neighborhood of Damascus, killing 25 people and wounding dozens during an evening mass.