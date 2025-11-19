SDF shoots down two ISIS drones, accuses Syrian Forces of aiding the group

Shafaq News – Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday that they shot down two ISIS drones, alleging they were launched from positions held by Syrian government forces near the village of Ghanem al-Ali in eastern Raqqa.

In a statement, the SDF said the first drone was a Matrice M30 model, while the second was an FPV attack drone.

The SDF also said they were able to extract data from the first drone’s memory card, and their analysis indicated that it had been operated by foreign ISIS militants positioned within Syrian government-held sites facing SDF defensive lines.

“These findings reveal the involvement of several Damascus-aligned factions in cooperating with foreign ISIS elements and enabling them to use their sites to conduct reconnaissance missions and drone attacks,” the SDF noted, describing the development as a threat to civilian safety and regional stability. “It is an attempt to rebuild the group’s operational capabilities.”

The SDF called on its partners in the US-led Global Coalition to review the information and open an investigation into ISIS operatives using drones near front-line areas, as well as pursue those providing technical and logistical support. It warned that ignoring such violations “endangers regional security and allows the organization to reactivate its networks.”