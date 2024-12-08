Syrian coalition leader outlines a roadmap for State reconstruction

Shafaq News/ The Syrian government will continue its work until the formation of a transitional government body and its assumption of responsibilities, a top Syrian opposition official revealed on Sunday.

“There will be no disruption in any government services, and all state employees will continue their duties until the transitional government is formed and assumes its tasks,” the Head of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces (SOC), Hadi Al-Bahra, announced in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

He highlighted the government's dedication to preserving Syria’s territorial unity and integrity, envisioning a unified Syria in terms of land and people.

Al-Bahra also noted that “safeguarding borders, maintaining territorial integrity, defending the homeland, and contributing to citizens' security would be among the missions of the newly structured Syrian National Army, which will emerge from the restructuring of the existing military.”

A program for transitional justice and national reconciliation will be implemented, including mechanisms for accountability under an impartial and independent judiciary, according to Al-Bahra.

In addition, “lifting international sanctions will be a top priority for the transitional government,” the SOC head announced, citing Syria’s commitment to international agreements as a pathway to easing restrictions.

The transitional phase will involve drafting a new constitution within six months, followed by 18 months of preparations for elections. He also expressed optimism that the Syrian economy could recover to its 2011 levels in less than 20 years, contrary to previous international reports estimating a longer timeline.

Al-Bahra confirmed that “all banks in Aleppo have been secured, with no incidents of theft or looting, and measures are being taken to enable citizens to withdraw money from ATMs.”

While acknowledging the humanitarian and economic challenges ahead, he called for funding to jumpstart early recovery projects, predicting that initial progress could be made within one to two years.

The SOC head also mentioned plans to develop the Syria Reconstruction Trust Fund in the near future to provide support across all regions of Syria, as opposed to its previous focus on opposition-held areas.