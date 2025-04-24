Syrian-Lebanese border tension: Hezbollah fires on Syrian positions

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah artillery fire hit Syrian army positions near the town of al-Qusayr in Syria’s Homs province, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

A military source cited by the agency reported that Syrian forces responded after identifying the source of the shelling. Planned strikes targeting launch sites inside Lebanese territory were later suspended following a request from the Lebanese army. The source noted that coordination between Damascus and Beirut remains active as both sides continue to evaluate the situation.

The shelling came shortly after an explosion targeted a group of worshippers in the Lebanese border village of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali, according to several Lebanese media sources.

Tensions along the Syria-Lebanon frontier have since intensified, with both sides reinforcing their positions amid sporadic cross-border skirmishes. The Lebanese army has deployed additional units to strengthen its presence in the area.

In March, three members of Syria’s General Security Directorate were killed inside Lebanese territory, triggering a surge in violence across the region. Syria’s Ministry of Defense accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack, a claim the group rejected while distancing itself from operations inside Syria.

Earlier this month, Syria and Lebanon signed a bilateral defense agreement during meetings in Saudi Arabia. The accord emphasized the importance of formally demarcating the shared border and outlined plans to establish joint legal committees and expand cooperation on legal and security matters