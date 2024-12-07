Syrian Army redeploys troops in southern provinces

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Army announced on Saturday a strategic redeployment of its forces in the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, citing efforts to counteract what it described as "attempts to divert focus from combat operations in Hama and Homs."

In a statement reported by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the General Command of the Syrian Armed Forces said, "Our forces operating in Daraa and Sweida have undertaken a redeployment and repositioning, establishing a robust and cohesive defensive and security perimeter in the region."

The statement attributed this move to recent attacks by "terrorist elements targeting isolated army checkpoints and outposts," aimed at distracting military efforts that are gaining ground in counterterrorism operations in Hama and Homs.

The army emphasized its commitment to national security, stating, "The General Command affirms its unwavering resolve to confront terrorism with firmness and strength, prioritizing the safety of the homeland and its citizens."

This development comes amid rising tensions in southern Syria.

On Friday, local factions in Daraa, Sweida, and Quneitra announced the formation of "The Southern Operations Room." In a statement, the group declared, "Our destination is Damascus, and the meeting point is Umayyad Square."

The coalition claimed "full control" over Daraa province, imposing a curfew and taking over the Nasib-Jaber border crossing with Jordan. They also seized numerous military and security checkpoints in the province's eastern countryside, escalating the stakes in the conflict.