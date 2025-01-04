Syria to resume international flights from Damascus Airport on January 7

Shafaq News/ Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced on Saturday that international flights to and from Damascus International Airport will resume on January 7.

"We assure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating Aleppo and Damascus airports, with the help of our partners, to make them capable of receiving flights from all over the world," Ashhad al-Salibi, the head of the authority, told the state news agency SANA.

Qatar Airways recently announced that it would restart flights between Doha and Damascus on January 7.

Anis Falouh, the director of Damascus International Airport, had pledged on December 29 to reopen the airport soon after completing its rehabilitation.

Damascus Airport suspended operations on December 23, citing military operations that preceded the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad. The airport was evacuated of all staff on December 8, with flights suspended except for those granted special permission by the civil aviation authority.