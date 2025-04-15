Syria's leader hails Qatar's support in landmark visit

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for his first official visit, aimed at discussing bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced the visit on X, stating that a Syrian delegation accompanies al-Sharaa on his first visit to the country that “stood by the Syrian people since the start of the revolution and never abandoned them.”

The trip follows a January 30 visit to Damascus by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which he congratulated al-Sharaa on assuming leadership of the transitional government and praised what he called the “victory of the Syrian revolution.”

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Khulaifi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to humanitarian and infrastructure support for Syria, including cooperation in the electricity sector, during a joint press conference at the time.

Notably, Qatar has been one of the first regional countries to recognize and engage with Syria’s transitional government, following the fall of al-Assad regime.

Al-Sharaa recently participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where he met with senior regional figures.