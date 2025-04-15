Syria's leader hails Qatar's support in landmark visit
Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for his first official visit, aimed at discussing bilateral relations.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced the visit on X, stating that a Syrian delegation accompanies al-Sharaa on his first visit to the country that “stood by the Syrian people since the start of the revolution and never abandoned them.”
The trip follows a January 30 visit to Damascus by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which he congratulated al-Sharaa on assuming leadership of the transitional government and praised what he called the “victory of the Syrian revolution.”
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Khulaifi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to humanitarian and infrastructure support for Syria, including cooperation in the electricity sector, during a joint press conference at the time.
Notably, Qatar has been one of the first regional countries to recognize and engage with Syria’s transitional government, following the fall of al-Assad regime.
Al-Sharaa recently participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where he met with senior regional figures.
نرافق اليوم فخامة الرئيس أحمد الشرع في الزيارة الرئاسية الأولى إلى الدولة التي وقفت إلى جانب السوريين منذ اليوم الأول ولم تتخل عنهم pic.twitter.com/fSA70NqgHM— أسعد حسن الشيباني (@AssadAlshaibani) April 15, 2025