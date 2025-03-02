Syria’s Al-Sharaa orders constitutional draft as transition falters

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Sunday ordered a committee to draft a constitutional declaration, according to an official document published by state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA published a copy of the decree, which consists of three articles and appoints seven experts to draft the document for submission to Al-Sharaa.

“The committee shall be responsible for drafting the constitutional declaration that governs the transitional phase in the Syrian Arab Republic,” Article 2 of the decree said.

The decision came after Syria held the National Dialogue Conference on Feb.25, which had been concluded with 18 non-binding recommendations, emphasizing national unity, military control under the state, a constitutional framework, and a legislative council, but their impact remains uncertain.