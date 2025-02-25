Syrian dialogue: national unity, condemnation of Israeli infiltration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, held on Tuesday in Damascus, declared armed groups to be "illegal entities."

The statement emphasized the rejection of any form of division or fragmentation of the country while urging swift action to announce a provisional constitution and establish an interim legislative council, as well as to form a constitutional committee to draft a permanent constitution for Syria.

Hundreds of Syrians gathered at the presidential palace in Damascus for the one-day conference, which supporters hailed as unprecedented. However, critics expressed concerns that it might merely serve as a façade for a transition process led by Syria's new leaders.

Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa opened the conference before participants dispersed into dialogue sessions, resulting in 18 key outcomes.

The final statement called for: