Syrian dialogue: national unity, condemnation of Israeli infiltration
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, held on Tuesday in Damascus, declared armed groups to be "illegal entities."
The statement emphasized the rejection of any form of division or fragmentation of the country while urging swift action to announce a provisional constitution and establish an interim legislative council, as well as to form a constitutional committee to draft a permanent constitution for Syria.
Hundreds of Syrians gathered at the presidential palace in Damascus for the one-day conference, which supporters hailed as unprecedented. However, critics expressed concerns that it might merely serve as a façade for a transition process led by Syria's new leaders.
Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa opened the conference before participants dispersed into dialogue sessions, resulting in 18 key outcomes.
The final statement called for:
- Preserving the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic over its entire territory, rejecting any form of fragmentation or division, or the concession of any part of Syrian land.
- Condemning Israeli incursions into Syrian territory as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal, and rejecting provocative statements from the Israeli Prime Minister. It also urged the international community and regional organizations to fulfill their responsibilities and pressure to stop the aggression and violations.
- Expediting the announcement of a provisional constitution that aligns with the requirements of the transitional phase and fills the constitutional vacuum to accelerate the functioning of Syrian state institutions.
- The formation of an interim legislative council to assume legislative responsibilities, based on standards of competence and fair representation.
- Establishing a constitutional committee to prepare a draft permanent constitution for the country, ensuring a balance of powers and enshrining justice, freedom, equality, and the rule of law.
- Strengthening freedom as a supreme value in society, recognizing it as a hard-earned achievement paid for by the blood of the Syrian people, and guaranteeing freedom of opinion and expression.
- Respecting human rights, supporting the role of women in all fields, protecting children's rights, caring for people with disabilities, and promoting the role of youth in the state and society.
- Establishing the principle of citizenship, rejecting all forms of discrimination based on race, religion, or sect, and achieving equal opportunities, away from ethnic and religious quotas.
- Implementing transitional justice by holding accountable those responsible for crimes and violations, reforming the judicial system, and enacting necessary laws and mechanisms to ensure justice and the restoration of rights.
- Promoting the principle of peaceful coexistence among all Syrian communities, rejecting all forms of violence, incitement, and revenge, thereby enhancing societal stability and civil peace.
- Achieving political development based on principles that ensure the participation of all segments of society in political life, issuing appropriate laws, and emphasizing political isolation based on fair standards.
- Reviving economic development by promoting agriculture and industry sectors, adopting incentivizing economic policies that foster growth, encourage investment, protect investors, meet people's needs, and support national prosperity.
- Calling for the lifting of international sanctions imposed on Syria, which have become a direct burden on the Syrian people, exacerbating their suffering and hindering reconstruction efforts, as well as the return of displaced persons and refugees.
- Reforming public institutions, restructuring them, and initiating a digital transformation process to enhance efficiency, combat corruption, reduce administrative inefficiency, and ensure employment based on national integrity, competence, and fairness.
- Engaging civil society institutions in supporting the community and activating the role of NGOs to assist government efforts in reconstruction, ensuring that civil society has an active role in achieving development and stability.
- Developing the education system, reforming curricula, planning to bridge educational gaps, ensuring quality education, emphasizing vocational training, creating new job opportunities, and integrating education with technology for a better future for the coming generations.
- Promoting a culture of dialogue within Syrian society, continuing dialogues at various levels, establishing appropriate mechanisms, and issuing a detailed report from the preparatory committee, which will present the contributions and views of attendees at the National Dialogue Conference.