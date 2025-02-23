National Dialogue Conference: Syria to chart new course

Shafaq News/ Syria’s new authorities announced that the National Dialogue Conference—designed to chart a fresh course for the nation following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December—will open on February 25.

Scheduled to last for two days, with the possibility of extension, the conference will host diverse ethnic and religious communities within Syria.

The seven-member preparatory committee, appointed by the transitional leadership and including figures such as Hassan Al-Daghim, Maher Alloush, Mohammed Mustat, Mostafa Al-Mousa, Youssef Al-Hijar, Hind Qabawat, and Huda Atasi, has already consulted with approximately 4,000 Syrians.

Over the past week, more than 30 meetings were held across all provinces, yielding over 2,200 verbal contributions and more than 700 written submissions. These inputs are intended to help shape a new constitutional declaration, economic framework, and a comprehensive plan for institutional reform.

Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that the conference is part of an inclusive political process aimed at drafting a new constitution—a process that could take up to three years, followed by elections that might extend the timeline by an additional four years. He noted that the recommendations emerging from the conference will also guide the formation of a new government expected to be established next month.